BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.