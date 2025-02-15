BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.0% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

