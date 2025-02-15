Benchmark Cuts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Onsemi has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

