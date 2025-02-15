Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Innovative Industrial Properties, Canopy Growth, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. These stocks can include companies that focus on medical cannabis, recreational marijuana, hemp, or related products and services within the cannabis industry. Many investors are drawn to cannabis stocks due to the growing legalization of cannabis and potential for high returns in a rapidly evolving industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 26,009,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,451,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $874.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. 3,111,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,835. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.17. 166,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC stock remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,882,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.73. 126,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Further Reading