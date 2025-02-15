Best Medical Stocks Worth Watching – February 12th

CVS Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Tempus AI, Gilead Sciences, UnitedHealth Group, Firefly Neuroscience, and Kindly MD are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and healthcare providers. These stocks are considered part of the healthcare sector within the stock market and can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approval of new drugs, advancements in medical technology, and changes in healthcare policies. Investors interested in medical stocks typically seek opportunities for growth and profit within the rapidly evolving and essential healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

CVS Health stock traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,077,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,045. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $873.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,290. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $828.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.94.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 14,211,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. 9,545,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.53. 1,752,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

AIFF stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,699,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,079. Firefly Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Kindly MD (KDLY)

Kindly MD, Inc. provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

KDLY stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 182,791,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,390. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

