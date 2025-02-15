BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT opened at $16.79 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.95%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

