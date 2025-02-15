BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 21721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

