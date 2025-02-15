Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.