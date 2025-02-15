Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 183.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,751 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.