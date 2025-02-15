Blue Trust Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.29% of Hillenbrand worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

