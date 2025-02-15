Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,424 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

