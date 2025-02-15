Blue Trust Inc. Sells 58,453 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,453 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MBS ETF worth $114,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 181,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.