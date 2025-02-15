Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,848 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

