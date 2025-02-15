Blueprint Medicines Corporation Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company, recently released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, along with key business highlights. The company reported achieving $479.0 million in global net product revenues from AYVAKIT (avapritinib) in 2024, including $144.1 million in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Medicines also provided financial guidance for 2025, anticipating global AYVAKIT net product revenue to reach approximately $680 million to $710 million, representing a 45% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The company indicated that the peak revenue opportunity for its systemic mastocytosis franchise is now estimated to be $4 billion, with AYVAKIT expected to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2030. Blueprint Medicines highlighted the positive 3-year safety and efficacy results for AYVAKIT in specific trials, including data presented at the 2025 AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress. The Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines, Kate Haviland, emphasized the company’s robust growth prospects and the potential blockbuster opportunity presented by BLU-808, a promising medicine currently under development.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Blueprint Medicines achieved significant milestones in its mast cell disorders segment, including notable revenue growth for AYVAKIT. The company shared updates on its corporate outlook and strategy at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Additionally, following the completion of the IDRx acquisition by GSK, Blueprint anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $80 million from its equity stake in IDRx. Furthermore, Blueprint Medicines announced the appointment of Sherwin Sattarzadeh as Chief Business Officer, succeeding Helen Ho.

Looking ahead, Blueprint Medicines aims to maintain a strong financial position in 2025, forecasting continued growth and operational excellence. The company expects to initiate two proof-of-concept studies of BLU-808 in patients with specific conditions in the first half of the year. Furthermore, Blueprint Medicines will participate in upcoming investor conferences, including the 45th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference.

Blueprint Medicines will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET today to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Interested parties can access the call by dialing the provided numbers or by visiting Blueprint Medicines’ website for the live webcast. The company’s commitment to advancing its pipeline of innovative therapies and driving sustainable growth remains a key focus for the year ahead.

