Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

