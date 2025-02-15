Bogart Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 800 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $91.66 and a 12-month high of $187.15.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
