Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $35.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

