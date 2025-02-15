Bogart Wealth LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 221.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $205,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average is $292.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

