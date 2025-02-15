Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

