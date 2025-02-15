Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

