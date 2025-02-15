Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 592 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.