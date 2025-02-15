Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,632 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

