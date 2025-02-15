Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.
Bogota Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSBK opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.66.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
