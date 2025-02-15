Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.