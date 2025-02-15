Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.31. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. Boliden AB has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $72.70.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.