Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,713,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,703,815.04. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $77,877.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $99,021.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $116,837.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,682.80.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

