Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.32 and traded as high as C$17.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.57, with a volume of 71,856 shares changing hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.