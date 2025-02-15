BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.40. BRF shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 246,595 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Up 3.1 %

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in BRF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 234,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

