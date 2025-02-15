Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 60,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $25.51.
About Brighthouse Financial
