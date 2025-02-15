Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Trimmed by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 10.9% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BNL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

BNL opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

