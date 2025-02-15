Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $248.09

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.09.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $237.98 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $165.31 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

