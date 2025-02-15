Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bruker Stock Down 2.2 %

BRKR stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after buying an additional 318,808 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,406,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

