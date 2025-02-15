Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Bruker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Bruker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

