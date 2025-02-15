Bull Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

