Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.