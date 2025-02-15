Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,111.25. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

BHRB opened at $64.09 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $959.43 million and a PE ratio of 26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.