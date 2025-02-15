BXM Wealth LLC Invests $717,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $278.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $224.66 and a twelve month high of $278.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.