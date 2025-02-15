BXM Wealth LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.