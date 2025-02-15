BXM Wealth LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.1% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,693,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

