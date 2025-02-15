BXM Wealth LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.2 %

APO stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

