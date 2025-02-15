Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Luan Pham Sells 33,483 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $746.53 million, a P/E ratio of 364.48 and a beta of 1.65.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,203,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
