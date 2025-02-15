C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $175,000 in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.
BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
XBB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.30. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.
BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.
