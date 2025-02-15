C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $175,000 in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XBB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.30. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB)

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.