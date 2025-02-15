C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $57,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $1,632,914.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,563,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,587,965.10. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,878 shares of company stock worth $3,062,871. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

