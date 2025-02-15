C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $96,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $59.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.