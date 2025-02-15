C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUG. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BUG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

