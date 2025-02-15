C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.09 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

