CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%.

CAE Stock Up 13.8 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

