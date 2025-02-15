Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest Sells 7,927 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$110,466.71.

Canada Goose Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOS opened at C$14.30 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.88 and a 1 year high of C$20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.57.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.