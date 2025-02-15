Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$156.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.60.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$143.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

