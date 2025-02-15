Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTLP. Benchmark increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CTLP opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $779.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

