Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,797.23 ($60.38) and traded as high as GBX 4,865 ($61.23). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,850 ($61.04), with a volume of 55,280 shares trading hands.
Capital Gearing Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,798.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,775.24. The company has a market cap of £901.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.23.
Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 36.16 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.
Insider Activity at Capital Gearing
About Capital Gearing
Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance
Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Gearing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.