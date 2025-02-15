Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,797.23 ($60.38) and traded as high as GBX 4,865 ($61.23). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,850 ($61.04), with a volume of 55,280 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,798.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,775.24. The company has a market cap of £901.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 36.16 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Insider Activity at Capital Gearing

About Capital Gearing

In other Capital Gearing news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($37,769.94). Also, insider Paul Yates purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,755 ($59.85) per share, for a total transaction of £47,550 ($59,848.96). Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

